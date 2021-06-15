Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Disneyland reopens to out-of-state guests, drops mask mandates for those fully vaccinated

Face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland.
Face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland.(CNN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Gray News) - Alright, Disney fans -- get out your Mickey Mouse ears. Disneyland is officially open to out-of-state guests again.

Additionally, face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests, both indoors and outdoors.

Starting on Tuesday, anyone over the age of 2 who is not vaccinated, however, must continue wearing face coverings indoors, except while eating.

“As more people are vaccinated and the nation is turning the corner on this pandemic, we are encouraged that COVID-19 health and safety guidelines set forth by the CDC and state and local officials are being adjusted and eased,” Disneyland officials wrote in an update online.

Guests will not be required to show proof of vaccination, however, they will self-attest they are in compliance with the guidelines prior to entry.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Mankato man has died after being hit by a car while getting his mail Saturday.
Former Mankato resident dies after being hit by car in Brooklyn Park
The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman was killed and two others were injured after...
Police: Car plows into protesters in Minnesota, killing one
Two men are charged in Blue Earth County following an alleged assault Saturday that left one...
Two men charged following alleged assault, one person hospitalized
A 66-year-old Morton was killed Friday when he drove his ATV out of a ditch and was hit by a...
Morton man killed in ATV crash in Renville County
If it passes then it would be going in a bean field next to Mayo Clinic Health System and...
Fairmont City Council approves plans for Fairmont Community Center

Latest News

Keeping pets healthy when temperatures are high
The Docket: special session recap
Police said an argument at a residence on Chicago’s South Side erupted in gunfire, leaving four...
Police: 4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago’s South Side
FILE – Former President Donald Trump pressured the Justice Department to investigate...
Emails show Trump pressured Justice Dept. over 2020 election
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Monday that would require public schools in...
Fla. governor signs bill requiring moment for school prayer