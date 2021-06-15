Your Photos
The Docket: special session recap

By Holly Bernstein
Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - State lawmakers return to unfinished business at the Capitol as they begin a special session to finalize a two-year budget.

Minnesota lawmakers reconvene for special session; hoping to avoid shutdown

DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman says four of the 13 unresolved budget bills are “completely ready to go,” including higher education, agriculture, commerce and energy.

Lawmakers have until July 1st to reach a budget deal in order to avoid a shutdown.

But lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say discussions are going well.

They also say reaching an agreement on the eviction moratorium could be a key part in ending the governor’s peacetime emergency powers.

