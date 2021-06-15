The Docket: special session recap

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - State lawmakers return to unfinished business at the Capitol as they begin a special session to finalize a two-year budget.

DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman says four of the 13 unresolved budget bills are “completely ready to go,” including higher education, agriculture, commerce and energy.

Lawmakers have until July 1st to reach a budget deal in order to avoid a shutdown.

But lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say discussions are going well.

They also say reaching an agreement on the eviction moratorium could be a key part in ending the governor’s peacetime emergency powers.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.