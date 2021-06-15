Estherville man dies following motorcycle accident

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa. (KEYC) - In northern Iowa, an Estherville man dies from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

According to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, 64-year-old Michael Schubert was reported missing to police Sunday afternoon after not returning from a motorcycle ride Saturday. His body was found along the 4300 block of 230th Street Sunday night. Authorities believe he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

