Fairmont City Council to decide fate of Fairmont Community Center

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont City Council is deciding Monday if the City of Lakes will soon be home to a community center.

This initiative has been on the table since December 2019 and would be the home for the Fairmont Youth Hockey Association and the YMCA if the decision goes through.

The city council approved $14 million for construction, but the committee had to raise $6 million from private donations back in 2019.

Like so many other projects in 2020, the plan stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the council will be voting Monday on whether Fairmont needs the community center.

If it passes, then it would be going in a bean field next to Mayo Clinic Health System and across from Fairmont Jr./Sr. High School.

The center would have many activities, including swimming, ice skating and volleyball.

If the decision isn’t honored, then the YMCA will remove their bid and the committee would be disbanded.

There has been no further news about the outcome from the meeting, but we will keep you posted the more we know.

