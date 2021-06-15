Fairmont City Council deciding on Fairmont Community Center

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont city council is deciding tonight if the city of lakes will house a community center.

This initiative has been on the table since December of 2019 and will be the home for the Fairmont Youth Hockey Association and the YMCA if the decision goes through.

The city council approved $14 million for construction, but the committee had to raise $6 million from private donations back in 2019.

Like so many other projects in 2020 the plan stalled due to the pandemic.

Fast forward to tonight where the council is voting on whether Fairmont needs the community center.

If it passes then it would be going in a bean field next to Mayo Clinic Health System and across from Fairmont Jr./Sr. High School.

The center would have many activities, including swimming, ice skating and volleyball.

If the decision isn’t honored then the YMCA will remove their bid and the committee would be disbanded.

There has been no further news about the outcome from the meeting, but we will keep you posted the more we know.

We will have a full story later this week.

