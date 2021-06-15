Fairmont Triathlon back in action this weekend

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont Triathlon, Bacon 5K, and Marty’s Youth Event returns this weekend being canceled last year.

The youth triathlon takes place at the Fairmont Aquatic Park and the regular triathlon will be happening at Gomsrud park as well as Budd Lake. Organizers are joining forces with Bacon Capital USA. Kids can participate in Marty’s Youth Triathlon on Friday or dress up in a bacon-themed costume for their Bacon Run 5K on Saturday

“This is so good for the communities, it is called community gets together and we all support each other. We would love for anyone to come out and root out everyone,” says Ruth Cyphers, community member.

Events on Saturday kick-off at 5:30 a.m. and go until 10:30 a.m.

