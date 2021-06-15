Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Fairmont Triathlon back in action this weekend

The Fairmont Triathlon, Bacon 5K, and Marty’s Youth Event returns this weekend being canceled...
The Fairmont Triathlon, Bacon 5K, and Marty’s Youth Event returns this weekend being canceled last year.(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont Triathlon, Bacon 5K, and Marty’s Youth Event returns this weekend being canceled last year.

The youth triathlon takes place at the Fairmont Aquatic Park and the regular triathlon will be happening at Gomsrud park as well as Budd Lake. Organizers are joining forces with Bacon Capital USA. Kids can participate in Marty’s Youth Triathlon on Friday or dress up in a bacon-themed costume for their Bacon Run 5K on Saturday

“This is so good for the communities, it is called community gets together and we all support each other. We would love for anyone to come out and root out everyone,” says Ruth Cyphers, community member.

Events on Saturday kick-off at 5:30 a.m. and go until 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Mankato man has died after being hit by a car while getting his mail Saturday.
Former Mankato resident dies after being hit by car in Brooklyn Park
The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman was killed and two others were injured after...
Police: Car plows into protesters in Minnesota, killing one
Two men are charged in Blue Earth County following an alleged assault Saturday that left one...
Two men charged following alleged assault, one person hospitalized
Paul Pfifer
Mankato community remembers Paul Pfeifer
A 66-year-old Morton was killed Friday when he drove his ATV out of a ditch and was hit by a...
Morton man killed in ATV crash in Renville County

Latest News

The University of Minnesota Extension is offering six on-farm Small Grain Summer Plot Tours in...
U of M offers six Small Grain Summer Plot tours
The state softball tournament is underway at Caswell Sports Complex.
State softball tournament brings tourism to area
Construction continues to make progress at the intersection of Highway 14 and Riverfront Drive...
Construction crews widen roadway at Hwy. 14 and Riverfront
The city of New Ulm swears in a new mayor Tuesday night at its regular city council meeting.
Terry Sveine to be sworn in as mayor in New Ulm