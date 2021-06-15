Flandrau State Park’s swimming pond to remain closed this summer

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Flandrau State Park’s swimming pond in New Ulm will be closed this summer for renovations and improvements.

Park management says they will be installing new pool pumps, hiring more staffers and lifeguards, and replacing outdated pool parts in accordance to DNR recommendations.

New lifeguard stands equipped with hands-free microphones and speakers will be installed. The speakers will broadcast taped safety messages throughout the day to remind visitors to keep an eye on their children, wear life jackets, and keep pets out of the water.

Meanwhile, the park’s campsites and trails remain open.

