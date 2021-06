MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When our temps start rising it doesn’t always mean our dogs’ tails are wagging, but there are some ways you can help them pant a little less.

Kelsey and Lisa from KEYC News Now This Morning visit The Paw in Mankato to learn more about how to keep our pets safe and healthy when it’s hot outside.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.