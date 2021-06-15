Mankato community remembers Paul Pfeifer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Members of the local arts community are remembering Paul Pfeifer, a former Mankato resident who was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Brooklyn Park.

“Paul brought so much love into the world, and to have it taken away because of hate is just tragic,” Stephanie Stoffel, an I.T. Executive.

Pfeifer was an avid artist. He was best known for his involvement in Merely Players theater productions, where directors say he lit up the stage.

“He knew when to be in it and when to step aside to let the other person shine. He was a very kind, humble person. It wasn’t about Paul. It was about everybody,” added Gretchen Etzell, former artistic director of Merely Players.

Friends say Pfeifer had a one-of-a-kind personality.

“Paul was just a charming gentleman. He was so fun to be around. He had a great energy, super sense of humor,” Stoffel stated.

“He was humble, he was gracious, he was giving,” mentioned Etzell.

Though he moved to Brooklyn Park years ago, Pfeifer and his husband Joseph kept in contact with those back in Mankato.

“He and Joseph really tried to connect back with people from Mankato. They did a lot of social activities that engaged people, and I think with Paul, if you were Paul’s friend, you were Paul’s friend forever,” Stoffel explained.

Pfeifer’s friends say his death is an immeasurable loss.

Etzell said, “Absolute disbelief, absolute despair that something, a person with such goodness and grace could be so brutally taken from the world.”

Pfeifer’s legacy will live on in the fight against bigotry and hatred.

“We need to remember the Pauls of the world and stand up for them and fight against that,” Etzell remarked.

“It’s very difficult to understand how anyone could hate enough to do something like this,” Stoffel added.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.