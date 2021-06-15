Your Photos
MSU Mankato invites public to listening sessions on law enforcement programs

MSU Mankato to host listening sessions on Law Enforcement Programs.
MSU Mankato to host listening sessions on Law Enforcement Programs.(KEYC News Now)
By Bernadette Heier
Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In response to community concerns and an ongoing commitment to professional program reviews, Minnesota State University Mankato invites the public to a town hall listening session on the reviews of their criminal justice programs.

The town hall covers law enforcement, criminal justice and correction programs at MSU Mankato.

“Last year we made a commitment at MSU Mankato to do a complete criminal justice program review and part of that was having listening sessions last July, we had a workgroup that came together and made some recommendations. We had another set of listening sessions in the fall, to look at those recommendations and then our commitment to come back and talk about what we’ve done,” said MSU Director of Law Enforcement Program, Pat Nelson.

The public can attend via zoom from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 14 and June 17 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

The same content will be presented at both sessions.

This event is free and open to the public.

Listen at Community Listening Session I | Minnesota State University, Mankato (mnsu.edu).

