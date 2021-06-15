Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Southwest Airlines flights disrupted for second day in a row

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, according to her union president, Tuesday, May 25, 2021.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Amanda Alvarado
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Southwest Airlines flights in the United States are temporarily suspended due to “technology issues,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a brief notice on their website.

Southwest said on Twitter that they are “working quickly” to resolve the issue.

Problems first appeared Monday affecting flight operations at Southwest, Delta and Alaska Airlines.

More than 1,500 flights were delayed on Monday, according to the flight tracking service, FlightAware. On Tuesday, nearly 500 Southwest flights were cancelled and more than 700 Southwest flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Mankato man has died after being hit by a car while getting his mail Saturday.
Former Mankato resident dies after being hit by car in Brooklyn Park
The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman was killed and two others were injured after...
Police: Car plows into protesters in Minnesota, killing one
Two men are charged in Blue Earth County following an alleged assault Saturday that left one...
Two men charged following alleged assault, one person hospitalized
Paul Pfifer
Mankato community remembers Paul Pfeifer
A 66-year-old Morton was killed Friday when he drove his ATV out of a ditch and was hit by a...
Morton man killed in ATV crash in Renville County

Latest News

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will move forward with investigations of the Jan. 6...
Pelosi says House to move forward with Jan. 6 investigations
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she had hoped that by now the Senate would have voted again on...
Pelosi disappointed there isn't a Jan. 6 commission
Attorney General Merrick Garland discusses prosecutions related to the Capitol attack during a...
Biden administration pushes plan to combat domestic terror
Congressional leaders hold a moment of silence in remembrance of the nearly 600,000 who have...
US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll