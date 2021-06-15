Springfield baseball, softball have sights set on a pair of state titles

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a great time to root for the Springfield Tigers.

Last Thursday, the baseball and softball teams won their respective section titles to keep their postseason dreams alive.

Leading the way for both groups is husband and wife duo, Katie and Brandon Wilhelmi.

“We do a lot of bouncing ideas off each other and honestly softball is probably on our TV just about anytime that we’re not down here or doing something away from home and it just allows us to talk about something’s. We’ve talked about how to play certain players and drills and little things like that. I think for me as a coach it’s added some energy to my side of it,” head coach of Tiger baseball Brandon Wilhelmi said.

The coaches have figured out a way to extend their own chemistry to their players.

Like in this year’s section tournament, after the softball team secured the Section 2A title, they went to ISG Field to cheer on their fellow baseball squad.

“As soon as that softball team walked into that stadium, our guys were energized. We had just taken the lead and what a fun experience that was. It’s just one of those experiences the guys will never forget. I won’t forget the girls walking into the stadium and our guys standing up and clapping for them. It just added that little piece of energy that we needed,” Wilhelmi said.

Even the Wilhelmi’s daughter and son duo get to experience those bonds.

“That’s probably one of the most gratifying things for me this year, watching our kids being able to interact with the players and they are just phenomenal with them, it’s amazing,” Wilhelmi said.

“It’s kind of like like 15 big sisters that she gets to learn from,” Tiger softball head coach Katie Wilhelmi added.

It’s been 15 years since the Tiger softball team has made it to the state tournament.

But, after a 19-5 season up to this point, the team is confident facing two-seeded Badger/Greenbush-Middle River in the first round.

“We were not seeded going in, but I think that’s kind of how it’s been all season. We beat teams that were ranked and those teams either came off the rankings or got moved down in the rankings and I think we got one vote, once in the other votes section of the rankings. We never made the rankings, so I think that underdog mentality that our girls have had, like they have something to prove is an OK thing,” Wilhelmi said.

The Springfield baseball team is the fifth seed set to play fourth-seeded South Ridge.

The team has had no problem mixing things up to find a lineup destined for success. And the chance to play at Target Field could be just a couple wins away.“Mason Leonard just said ‘I don’t know what I would do if I stepped in the mound for a championship game.’ What I love is that they’re thinking about that,” Wilhelmi said.

As for softball players in Southern Minnesota, playing at Caswell Park is a familiar place to win a title.

“We’re OK going to Caswell (Park), this is kind of like home to us and it’s going to be our home for a few years now, so let’s get used to it and get after it,” Wilhelmi said.

Springfield’s journey to bring home two state titles begins on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.