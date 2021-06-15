State softball brings tourism to North Mankato area

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The state softball tournament is back in action at Caswell Park.

“The 32 teams that are here and ready to compete. They have worked all season long to be here,” MSHSL Associate Director and director of state softball championships, Lisa Lissimore said.

The tournament is also a huge money maker for Caswell and the surrounding community.

“This is our biggest event of the year. Usually it’s about $1.8 million dollars in economic benefit to the region,” Caswell Sports Director, Phil Tostenson said.

“You have a city that is rallying behind a tournament like this and providing an opportunity for these young women,” Lissimore explained.

The newest hotel in North Mankato is reaping the benefits as well.

“I was actually at the Comfort Inn last night, meeting with another person from the high school league and it was standing room only in there. It’s sold out tonight or last night and tonight. Which is great to see for upper North Mankato,” Tostenson explained.

It’s great for the economy, but also for the players.

Especially when you get to play at one of the most premier softball sites in Minnesota.

“There’s small schools, large schools, in-between schools and everyone is dying to get to play at Caswell Park,” Lissimore said.

Caswell Park putting North Mankato on the map isn’t going away anytime soon.

“But we have had it here for the previous 25 years and we are getting ready to sign a new five year contract that will keep it here through I think 2026,” Tostenson said.

Which will only make North Mankato’s economy that much stronger and their softball community that much more powerful.

“No better place to host this state tournament. If you are a lover of softball, you couldn’t ask for a better complex,” Lissimore explained.

