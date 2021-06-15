State softball tournament brings tourism to area

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The state softball tournament is underway at Caswell Sports Complex.

Quarterfinals and Semifinals are on the fifteenth and championship and third-place games are on the sixteenth.

The state tournament has been at Caswell Sports Complex for over twenty years.

It is the biggest tournament that Caswell puts on every year.

Caswell Sports Complex officials say that it attracts a lot of tourism to the area.

”I was actually at the Comfort Inn last night, meeting with another person from the high school league and it was standing room only in there. It’s sold out tonight or last night and tonight. Which is great to see for upper North Mankato,” says Phil Tostenson, Caswell Sports Director.

Caswell Sports Complex officials say they are thrilled to be back in action after taking last year off due to the pandemic.

