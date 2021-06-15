Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Bill forms far off coast of North Carolina

Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any...
Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any immediate threat to land despite the possibility of some rough seas along the U.S. Northeast coast.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - The second named storm of this year’s hurricane season, Tropical Storm Bill, has formed far off the North Carolina coast.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm emerged from a tropical depression swirling about 335 miles (539 kilometers) off of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Bill had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph) and was moving to the northeast at 23 mph (37 kph).

The storm was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any immediate threat to land despite the possibility of some rough seas along the U.S. Northeast coast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Mankato man has died after being hit by a car while getting his mail Saturday.
Former Mankato resident dies after being hit by car in Brooklyn Park
The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman was killed and two others were injured after...
Police: Car plows into protesters in Minnesota, killing one
Katie Lange wins big at Pan-American Championship.
Sherburn native wins a Pan-American championship in Oaxtepec, Mexico
lookout crash
Accident blocks traffic on Lookout Drive
Two men are charged in Blue Earth County following an alleged assault Saturday that left one...
Two men charged following alleged assault, one person hospitalized

Latest News

MSU Mankato to host listening sessions on Law Enforcement Programs.
MSU Mankato invites public to listening sessions on law enforcement programs
MSU Mankato invites public to listening sessions on law enforcement programs
If it passes then it would be going in a bean field next to Mayo Clinic Health System and...
Fairmont City Council approves plans for Fairmont Community Center
Fairmont City Council approves plans for Fairmont Community Center
Paul Pfifer
Mankato community remembers Paul Pfeifer