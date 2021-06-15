Your Photos
U of M offers six Small Grain Summer Plot tours

By Benjamin Broze
Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The University of Minnesota Extension is offering six on-farm Small Grain Summer Plot Tours in Central and Southern MN to address small grain production issues, variety performance, and insect and disease pests.

“Whether you’re a farmer or crop consultant already producing small grains or looking for another crop to add to the rotation, these workshops are for you,” says Jared Goplen, Extension Educator in Crops.

“Plot tours will feature a tour of current research plots as well as discussion of on-farm experiences about production agronomics, variety selection, and disease management,” says Goplen.

Dates, Locations, and Times are as follows:

  • Monday, June 21, 2021 – Ruth Hoefs/Ron Pomije Farm - Le Center - 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Lunch served at 12:30 prior to the plot tour at 1:00.
  • Monday, June 21, 2021 – Lawler Farms - Rochester - 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Lunch served at 4:30 prior to the plot tour at 5:00.
  • Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – Southwestern Research and Outreach Center - Lamberton -1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – Gieseke Farms - New Ulm - 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Meal served following the tour.
  • Wednesday, June 23, 2021 – Sand Plains Research and Outreach Center - Becker - 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 23, 2021 – Lee’s Seed Farm - Benson - 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Lunch served following the tour.

Presenters will vary by location and include Jochum Wiersma, University of Minnesota Extension Small Grain Specialist, and Jared Goplen, University of Minnesota Extension Educator in Crops.

For more information visit https://z.umn.edu/SGfielddays or contact Jared Goplen (320-589-1711 x2128 or gople007@umn.edu) or Jochum Wiersma (218-281-8629 or wiers002@umn.edu).

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

