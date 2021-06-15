Vine Faith in Action held a class to discussing Flag Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Vine Faith in Action held a class to discuss the history of the American flag in honor of Flag Day.

Flag Day commemorates the anniversary of the Stars and Stripes as the country’s official flag.

The class discussed history of the flag and how it has changed over the years.

As well as learning to fold the flag properly and etiquette.

Vine Faith in Action says there are a lot of people who do not know this holiday exists.

”Sometimes it’s just basic information. The history tells us so much about the American flag and how it got to be where it is today. Etiquette is so important because we all go to parades, we all go to football games, baseball games. We need to know the etiquette so when the flag comes out, we know how to treat it properly,” event organizer,Mike Lagerquist said.

Representatives from Mankato American Legion Post 11 and North Mankato Post 518 took part.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.