Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

18-year-old woman freed after getting stuck in chimney

By CNN staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Nevada teenager took a page out of Santa’s playbook when she found herself locked out of her house.

Ultimately, the 18-year-old found herself in a tight situation. She was caught in the home’s chimney, just above the flue.

Firefighters in Henderson, Nevada, just outside of Las Vegas, got the call for help Tuesday morning and were able to rescue her after about half an hour.

Fire crews say they used a “rope system” to pull her to safety.

Firefighters used a rope system to rescue an 18-year-old girl from the chimney of a single-story house near Horizon and...

Posted by Henderson Fire Department on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Pfifer
Mankato community remembers Paul Pfeifer
FILE — Chris Painter, right, poses for a picture with in this undated file photo. Painter...
Remembering Radio Mankato’s Chris Painter
Springfield’s journey to bring home two state titles begins on Tuesday.
Springfield baseball, softball have sights set on a pair of state titles
Construction continues to make progress at the intersection of Highway 14 and Riverfront Drive...
Construction crews widen roadway at Hwy. 14 and Riverfront
FILE — A bankruptcy trustee’s search to recover assets linked to one of the largest financial...
Assets recovered from large Ponzi scheme reach $722 million

Latest News

The Fed’s policymakers forecast that they would raise their benchmark short-term rate, which...
Fed sees faster time frame for rate hikes as inflation rises
FILE – Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Schumer, White House back repeal of Iraq War authorization
Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with the...
Peloton users face hacking risk, security experts say
There appears to be limits to consumers' appetite for streaming TV service.
Media consumers may be reaching limit of streaming services
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
Biden, Putin set ‘consultations’ on updating nuclear pact.