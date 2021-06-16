American Red Cross reports severe blood shortage

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Red Cross is calling for donors after reporting a severe, nationwide blood shortage.

“We’ve seen that because the number of trauma patients are going up, the number of surgeries that people may have put off because of the pandemic, and we just have a lot going on right now where the demand from hospitals is outpacing our supply,” said Carrie Carlson-Guest, Regional Communications Director of the American Red Cross.

People of all blood types, especially type O, are encouraged to donate as soon as possible.

Carlson-Guest added, “We normally like to keep about five days of blood on the shelves, and we are not near that.”

The Red Cross says blood is vital to save lives.

“There’s nothing that can replace life-saving blood. There’s no synthetic anything. We need people to donate,” Carlson-Guest explained.

A traditional blood donation is one pint of blood, which takes about 6 to 8 minutes to produce. But the Red Cross takes other donations as well.

“People can do power reds, which then we take two pints, where we keep the red cells and then give the platelets and plasma back to the donor. The plasma that we can use from those donations, that’s gonna help rehydrate burn victims, and then the other piece is those platelets, and those are going to be those clotting factors for not only cancer patients, but other people as well,” mentioned Carlson-Guest.

People ages 17 and up can give blood, as well as 16-year-olds with parental consent.

Carlson-Guest stated, “This really is a severe shortage. Sometimes we say we have an urgent call, this is severe. We really need people to come out and give.”

Donors can schedule an appointment online or by phone. Those who give this month will receive a $5 Amazon giftcard.

For more information on donor eligibility or blood drives in your area, visit redcrossblood.org.

