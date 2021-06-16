Artists wanted for mural project in downtown New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking artists for a new mural.

The artwork will be displayed on the exterior of the Nuvera building in a 20-foot by 80-foot area. The piece will actually be separate from the building, to allow for potential changes.

It will be printed on billboard material that will then be placed in a frame.

Artists selected from a review process will then be invited to present their proposals. The selected artists will receive a grant to assist with project-related expenses, such as supplies, materials, liability insurance, and artist’s fees.

“We are hoping to get as many submissions as possible. We are really open to new ideas and something that is going to be more of an attraction.”

To learn more and apply, visit newulm.com/call-for-artists. If you have questions, contact the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce at (507) 233-4300.

