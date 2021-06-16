Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Consumer advocacy group urges parents to not give babies rice cereal

By CNN Staff
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A popular brand of baby food was recalled last week because of high levels of arsenic and a consumer advocacy group is urging parents not to use rice cereal at all.

“What we’ve done out of habit, isn’t necessarily best for babies,” Jane Houlihan, research director for the consumer advocacy group Healthy Babies Bright Futures, said.

It’s often a baby’s first solid food, but the group is urging parents to stay away from it.

“If you choose a rice cereal from the grocery store, you really don’t know if it has high arsenic or not,” Houlihan said. “You don’t know if the company’s tested or what the decision the company’s made about the arsenic in their product.”

Last week, Beech-Nut recalled one lot of rice cereal after finding that it exceeded the Food and Drug Administration’s arsenic limits.

No other Beech-Nut products are affected by this recall and no illnesses related to these product codes were reported. The company, however, also announced it will stop selling baby rice cereal altogether.

“Arsenic is a really common contaminant in soil,” Houlihan said. “It’s everywhere, but rice happens to be particularly effective at picking it up from the soil and absorbing it, and so infant rice cereal has higher levels of arsenic than almost any baby food on the market.”

The FDA first proposed the limit on arsenic in infant rice cereals in 2016, when studies found 47% of infant rice cereals sampled from retail stores in 2014 contained 100 parts per billion of arsenic or more.

Even low levels of arsenic can harm a baby’s developing brain.

“If you’ve been serving infant rice cereal, there’s no need for panic or immediate concern,” Houlihan said. “The important thing is the make sure throughout your child’s infancy, you’re doing what you can to reduce lead and arsenic exposures.”

The Healthy Babies Bright Futures organization says alternatives include oatmeal or multi-grain cereals or simply pureeing fruits and vegetables.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Pfifer
Mankato community remembers Paul Pfeifer
FILE — Chris Painter, right, poses for a picture with in this undated file photo. Painter...
Remembering Radio Mankato’s Chris Painter
Springfield’s journey to bring home two state titles begins on Tuesday.
Springfield baseball, softball have sights set on a pair of state titles
Construction continues to make progress at the intersection of Highway 14 and Riverfront Drive...
Construction crews widen roadway at Hwy. 14 and Riverfront
FILE — A bankruptcy trustee’s search to recover assets linked to one of the largest financial...
Assets recovered from large Ponzi scheme reach $722 million

Latest News

Celebrating National Fudge Day with treats from Mankato Scheels
A low-pressure system over North Africa lofted a large plume of dust toward Europe and the...
On Florida’s horizon: Dust, brilliant sunsets and allergies
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
Biden, Putin set ‘consultations’ on updating nuclear pact
Teenager gets stuck in chimney, other stories