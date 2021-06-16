First day of state softball in the books, LSH advances to Class AA championship

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The one-seed Le Sueur-Henderson Giants headline day one of the state softball tournament by advancing to Wednesday’s Class AA championship

Giants’ sophomore pitcher Chloe Brandt dealt 32 strikeouts on the day to lead the team to a 5-0 quarterfinal win over Hawley and a 13-2 win over Annandale in the semifinal.

Le Sueur-Henderson will face three-seed St. Charles Wednesday at noon.

In action for Class AAA, the Mankato West Scarlets shutout North Branch 10-0 in the quarterfinal round to move onto the semifinal against the Winona Winhawks.

It would take eight innings to decide a winner, but the Winhawks came out on top with a walk-off single to win 7-6.

The Scarlets will compete in the third-place game against Benilde-St. Margaret at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

For Class A, the unseeded Springfield Tigers faced the two-seed Badger/Greenbush-Middle River in their quarterfinal matchup.

The Tigers fought, but fell short 6-3, capping off a stellar 2021 season.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.