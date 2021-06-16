Fourth of July fireworks to return to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Good news coming to Mankato on the Fourth of July.

One year after COVID-19 fizzled out the yearly show, fireworks are to once again light up the sky over the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

On the evening of Independence Day, the Veterans Memorial Bridge will be closed to traffic and Riverfront Park open for firework viewing.

With traditional Fourth of July festivities canceled last year amid the pandemic, the city is excited to once again plan the show, but another roadblock almost shot down the show once again.

“Because of the labor shortage and qualified people able to come out to Mankato and shoot fireworks off,” explained Eric Jones, co-director of Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

But the city was able to work it out, part of the solution a $3,000 premium to pay on top of the $15,000 budgeted for the firework display.

However, this year there will not be a pre-fireworks concert and concessions.

A decision made back in May while statewide capacity restrictions continued to change.

“We didn’t know what the capacity was going to look like at that time, there was a lot of uncertainty of how events were going to look at the park, so we made the decision early on, let’s go ahead and keep the fireworks lets forgo the concert,” said Jones. “In hindsight, I wish we would’ve moved ahead been able to do but will be back and stronger than ever for Red Hot Boom next summer.”

The city is working with local radio stations to provide music during the light show.

More details on the Fourth of July display will be coming out in the near future.

