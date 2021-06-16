Le Sueur-Henderson wins Class AA state title, first in school history

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants softball team played against St. Charles in the state’s Class AA title game Wednesday afternoon.

LSH wins 7-4.

Chloe Brandt finished with 13 strikeouts in the game. The LSH sophomore recorded 45 total strikeouts across the three state tournament games.

Le Sueur-Henderson softball wins first-ever state title. Play of the championship game came from Giants' CF Halle Bemmels. She robbed a grand slam in the fifth inning with two outs to preserve a three-run lead.https://t.co/GiTXYtfMml pic.twitter.com/Skg2mJF0aH — Rob Clark (@RobClarkTV) June 16, 2021

The Giants win the school’s first-ever state title.

”You can’t really put it into words, it’s so awesome. I’m just so proud of this group. To do it for our community is awesome,” senior Halle Bemmels said.

“These girls put in so much time. They play in the off-season, you can tell. We do a lot of mental toughness, rain days are huge. We practice the little things. Those pop-ups in between people. They soak it in, and we all had the same goal. We didn’t talk about it, but we all had the same goal,” co-head coach Anne Lewis explained.

