Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Le Sueur-Henderson wins Class AA state title, first in school history

By Rob Clark
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants softball team played against St. Charles in the state’s Class AA title game Wednesday afternoon.

LSH wins 7-4.

Chloe Brandt finished with 13 strikeouts in the game. The LSH sophomore recorded 45 total strikeouts across the three state tournament games.

The Giants win the school’s first-ever state title.

MORE STORIES:

”You can’t really put it into words, it’s so awesome. I’m just so proud of this group. To do it for our community is awesome,” senior Halle Bemmels said.

“These girls put in so much time. They play in the off-season, you can tell. We do a lot of mental toughness, rain days are huge. We practice the little things. Those pop-ups in between people. They soak it in, and we all had the same goal. We didn’t talk about it, but we all had the same goal,” co-head coach Anne Lewis explained.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Chris Painter, right, poses for a picture with in this undated file photo. Painter...
Remembering Radio Mankato’s Chris Painter
Paul Pfifer
Mankato community remembers Paul Pfeifer
Springfield’s journey to bring home two state titles begins on Tuesday.
Springfield baseball, softball have sights set on a pair of state titles
Construction continues to make progress at the intersection of Highway 14 and Riverfront Drive...
Construction crews widen roadway at Hwy. 14 and Riverfront
FILE — A bankruptcy trustee’s search to recover assets linked to one of the largest financial...
Assets recovered from large Ponzi scheme reach $722 million

Latest News

Le Sueur-Henderson wins Class AA state title, first in school history
The LeSueur-Henderson Giants advance to the Class AA championship.
First day of state softball in the books, LSH advances to Class AA championship
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato West, Le Sueur-Henderson, Springfield in action on Day 1 of state softball tournament
HIGHLIGHTS: State Golf Tournament