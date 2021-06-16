MISSING PERSON: Authorities ask for public’s help in locating Minnesota man

Your Photos
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a missing person alert Wednesday, June 16, 2021, for 26-year-old Keegan Oyugi. Authorities say Oyugi last made contact with friends and family at around 4 a.m. Saturday, June 12, when he was returning to his residence in St. Bonifacius, Minn., after leaving the Prior Lake-Savage area.(Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)
By KEYC Staff
Updated: 23 minutes ago
MINNETRISTA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnetrista Public Safety Department has requested the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Authorities say that 26-year-old Keegan Oyugi last made contact with friends and family at around 4 a.m. Saturday, June 12, when he was returning to his residence in St. Bonifacius after leaving the Prior Lake-Savage area.

Oyugi was last seen wearing a red and white vertical striped shirt with a navy blue horizontal stripe at the chest, dark blue jeans and red and black Air Jordans, as seen in the photo on the left in the first slide below.

He was driving a red 2012 Ford Mustang with a white stripe on the rocker panel with a Kansas temporary plate tag number of #C632096.

Caption

Oyugi is described as being approximately 5′9″ tall, weighing about 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Oyugi is asked to call 911 or the Minnetrista Public Safety Department at (952) 446-1131.

