Over 3 million Minnesotans receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Benjamin Broze
Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports that over 3 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Statewide, a total of 3,005,706 people 12 and older have received one dose of the vaccine. 2,774,889 people have received completed vaccine series.

In our area, 64 percent of residents in Nicollet County have received at least one dose, 60 percent in Blue Earth Count, 52 percent in Le Sueur County, 49 percent in Sibley County, and 65 percent in Brown County.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, making it the second consecutive day of fewer than 100 cases. Tuesday marked the first time that benchmark had been reached since April of 2020. Minnesota has had more than 600,000 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

State health officials also report five additional deaths, raising the statewide death toll to 7,523.

Hospitalizations have also fallen to their lowest levels in more than a year.

For more information on COVID-19 in Minnesota and vaccine distribution in Minnesota, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.

