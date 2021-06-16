Your Photos
Public invited to comment on Transportation Improvement Program

By Holly Bernstein
Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday was the first day the public is invited to comment on the Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization’s 2022-2025 Transportation Improvement Program.

The program is a four-year schedule of projects in the area which are planned using federal, state and local funds.

The document contains pedestrian, bicycle, transit, highway and other transportation projects recommended for federal funding during the next four years in the metropolitan area.

It is updated annually, and the public comment period lasts until July 17.

