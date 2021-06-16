Redwood Falls man charged in alleged stabbing

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A 22-year-old Redwood Falls man is charged in connection to an alleged stabbing.

According to court documents, officers responded to 109 Driftwood Drive last week on a report of an assault involving a knife.

Police report finding a victim with blood on his pants, limping with an apparent injury to the right thigh. The criminal complaint says the victim was taken to the hospital and received stitches. Christopher Michael Benton II has been charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct in connection to the incident. Court documents say Benton II told police he initially got into a fight with the victim but no knife was involved. He later told police he stabbed the victim with a knife.

