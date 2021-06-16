Remembering Radio Mankato’s Chris Painter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Chris Painter touched every corner of the Mankato community.

“Chris was a very likeable, friendly person who wanted to make sure everybody was comfortable,” said Jo Bailey. “We both had the same values, the same beliefs, that we should take care of our community and our people, and we did a great job. He did an especially great job.”

After decades in local radio, Painter was part of the team that formed Radio Mankato — seven stations under one roof.

He loved making connections, good food, good wine and music.

“One of his favorite things to do was to stop at the Civic Center on a weekly basis and assist them with choosing who was coming to town next. Or at least he thought he did, anyway,” Bailey added.

If you’ve listened to Maverick Sports, you probably know his voice.

“We may have done somewhere in the vicinity of 1,000 games [together],” Casey Lloyd said.

Alongside Casey Lloyd, Painter called decades of Maverick football and basketball games. Lloyd said, from the start, he was quick, careful and funny on the mic.

“Chris had all that right away. He just had it down pat. Nobody taught him. He just had it,” Lloyd recalled.

Painter loved all things Mavericks, becoming a member of the school’s hall of fame. Friends know him as a champion of the programs, coaches and athletes.

“I think he’ll be remembered for the fact that no matter what happened, he was out there to sell the Mavericks,” described Lloyd.

Painter’s love for community athletics wasn’t confined to the Minnesota State University, Mankato campus.

Roger landwehr: “He did whatever he could to better this golf club,” Roger Landwehr stated.

A passionate member of the Mankato Golf Club, those who knew Painter knew he was on the course every Thursday.

A competitive player, and a friend to everyone.

“He was always interested in the other people. He would embellish as much as he could, the good things about everybody,” Landwehr recalled.

Painter will be remembered for his deep love for the Mankato community and everyone in it. His colleagues and friends say he is sorely missed and irreplaceable.

“It was always about being positive about other people,” Landwehr stated.

Radio Mankato General Manager Matt Ketelsen provided the following statement on the passing of Chris Painter:

“Yesterday we lost a great friend, a mentor, and a co-worker. I didn’t get to spend as much time with him as some of us at Radio Mankato, but you don’t need to spend a lot of time with Chris Painter to feel his support, positiveness and hear a good story! That guy was a competitor, he liked to win, and yet he had a soft touch approach with carefully crafted words to share his thoughts.”

