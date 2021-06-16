Road Weather Information Systems to be installed across southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Expect some short-term lane closures next week as you drive through south central and southwest Minnesota.

Starting Monday, June 21, crews will install Road Weather Information System (RWIS) stations.

The six locations in Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Martin and Rock counties include:

I-90 near Magnolia at Milepost (MP) 21.6

I-90 90 near Welcome at MP 93.7

I-90 90 near Wells at MP 138.7

Highway 60 near Mountain Lake at MP 48.2

Highway 14 near Springfield at MP 80.7

Highway 30 near Mapleton at MP 146.8

No detours are required for this project; work will be completed under traffic with flagging operations when lane closures are required for everyone’s safety.

“Each site will collect temperature data, wind speeds, road conditions, visibility,” said Anne Meyer of MnDOT Media Relations.

Collected weather data will be available to the public at 511mn.org.

Motorists are advised to stay alert and slow down in work zones.

