Teen killed by hit-and-run driver in Minneapolis

FILE — Police say a teenager was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Minneapolis.
By Associated Press
Updated: 55 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a teenager was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Minneapolis.

Authorities say the 16-year-old boy was either on foot or skateboarding when he was struck in north Minneapolis about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police and fire personnel provided aid until paramedics arrived and took the boy to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died.

The teen has not been identified.

According to officials, the driver struck several parked cars before the individual was arrested. Police say drugs or alcohol may be a contributing factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

