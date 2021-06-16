Your Photos
Terry Sveine sworn in as New Ulm’s new mayor

By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Terry Sveine was born in New Ulm and is looking forward to embracing the history and the legacy of the city in his new role as mayor.

Sveine credits his background in the city, spending years as a travel agent and working as the tourism manager at the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce, which helped him prepare for public office. He credits his experience at the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce as a key highlight in his preparation for becoming mayor because it helped him learn about all the connections to the city.

“I’ve seen how processes work, how things get done and don’t get done, how you approach a problem, don’t go diving in headfirst and think you are going to change the world by yourself right away,” Sveine explained. “You need to build alliances around you to get it done.”

Sveine was sworn into office Tuesday and has a week full of ribbon-cutting ceremonies and meetings as he begins his role as mayor.

Sveine succeeds Robert Beussman, who served as mayor of New Ulm for the last 11 years before announcing his resignation on April 15.

