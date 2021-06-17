Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

CDC lowers travel warning for cruise ships

The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus...
The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus spreads easier in close quarters.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered its travel warning for cruise ships from very high to high on Thursday.

The guidance is for travelers who are not fully vaccinated.

The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus spreads easier in close quarters.

The agency recommends unvaccinated people avoid taking cruises.

It also says those planning a cruise should get tested one to three days before their trip and three to five days after it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a missing person alert Wednesday, June 16,...
MISSING PERSON: Authorities ask for public’s help in locating Minnesota man
FILE — Chris Painter, right, poses for a picture with in this undated file photo. Painter...
Remembering Radio Mankato’s Chris Painter
Minneapolis man treated for non-life-threatening injuries after crash in Mankato
Minneapolis man treated for non-life-threatening injuries after crash in Mankato
Members of the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants softball team pose for a photo Wednesday, June 16,...
Le Sueur-Henderson wins Class AA state title, first in school history
A suspect is now charged in connection with the death of a former Mankato resident in Brooklyn...
Neighbor charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Paul Pfeifer

Latest News

LIVE: Biden signs Juneteenth legislation, delivers remarks
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, workers scan ballots as the Fulton County presidential...
Reports detail tense moments with Georgia election monitors
Sammy was adopted and will live out his golden years with a new family.
Elderly cat spends birthday in animal shelter, celebrates by getting adopted