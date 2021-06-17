City leaders outline next steps to make Fairmont Community Center a reality

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Fairmont is one step closer to housing a YMCA in the City of Lakes after the Fairmont City Council voted to approve the motion during Monday’s city council meeting.

“It reaffirms their commitment to the project. That really will allow us to move forward, and we really couldn’t be any more excited,” stated Brandon Edmundson, co-chair of the Fairmont Community Center Action Committee.

”Where does the council stand on this, and they are all in favor of doing something for this community and moving somewhere. It can be a benefit to our community,” Fairmont City Administrator Cathy Reynolds added.

The facility would be located across the street from the Fairmont Jr./Sr. High School and next to the Mayo Clinic Health System campus.

It will be the home for the Fairmont Youth Hockey Association, volleyball courts and other recreational uses, something Fairmont is currently lacking.

”This is the first community that we have lived in where there hasn’t been a YMCA or like a community center, and we have lived in small towns our entire lives,” explained Amy Long, a member of the Fairmont Community Center Action Committee.

A new YMCA may be coming to Fairmont after the city council voted on Monday to commit $14 million in partial funding for the building's construction. (City of Fairmont and JLG Architects)

This initiative has been in the planning process for at least four years, and just because the motion was passed does not mean there isn’t a long road ahead.

”From our side is to begin fundraising, so we have a foundation that we are going to create. That is probably the next step,“ Edmundson said.

”Now it is time for the city to move forward. We are going to start working with getting contractors on board to do those official designs to get updated cost estimates,” Reynolds added.

The Fairmont Community Center Action Committee is just happy to be moving in the right direction.

”We’re just grateful — grateful that the council passed the motion and grateful to be able to partner with the city, the committee, the YMCA, the youth hockey association and we are ready to take the next steps,” Long said.

