Cops and Bobbers returns to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Cops and Bobbers, a weekly youth summer fishing program, is returning this summer.

The event is hosted by Mankato Public Safety staff.

Cops and Bobbers is a mentoring program that focuses on life skills and helps build relationships between youth, their families and Mankato Public Safety. Kids also have an opportunity to get a close-up look at police squad cars, firetrucks and a water patrol boat.

The program teaches youngsters about recreational safety and fishing skills, such as how to bait hooks, cast lines and catch fish.

”It’s fun, it’s exciting to get the kids outside away from their phones, away from their Xboxes and just do something that is free for them — [something] they can do the rest of their life,” Cops and Bobbers coordinator Keith Mortensen said.

Participating families say their kids look forward to Cops and Bobbers every week.

”My kids love fishing and swimming and outdoor activities. They really love to fish with Morty and these guys,” said Tonia Johnson.

Participating youth were selected through an application process and in cooperation with local area service providers.

