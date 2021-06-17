Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Cops and Bobbers returns to Mankato

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Cops and Bobbers, a weekly youth summer fishing program, is returning this summer.

The event is hosted by Mankato Public Safety staff.

Cops and Bobbers is a mentoring program that focuses on life skills and helps build relationships between youth, their families and Mankato Public Safety. Kids also have an opportunity to get a close-up look at police squad cars, firetrucks and a water patrol boat.

The program teaches youngsters about recreational safety and fishing skills, such as how to bait hooks, cast lines and catch fish.

”It’s fun, it’s exciting to get the kids outside away from their phones, away from their Xboxes and just do something that is free for them — [something] they can do the rest of their life,” Cops and Bobbers coordinator Keith Mortensen said.

Participating families say their kids look forward to Cops and Bobbers every week.

”My kids love fishing and swimming and outdoor activities. They really love to fish with Morty and these guys,” said Tonia Johnson.

Participating youth were selected through an application process and in cooperation with local area service providers.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Chris Painter, right, poses for a picture with in this undated file photo. Painter...
Remembering Radio Mankato’s Chris Painter
Paul Pfifer
Mankato community remembers Paul Pfeifer
Springfield’s journey to bring home two state titles begins on Tuesday.
Springfield baseball, softball have sights set on a pair of state titles
Construction continues to make progress at the intersection of Highway 14 and Riverfront Drive...
Construction crews widen roadway at Hwy. 14 and Riverfront
FILE — A bankruptcy trustee’s search to recover assets linked to one of the largest financial...
Assets recovered from large Ponzi scheme reach $722 million

Latest News

A new YMCA may be coming to Fairmont after the city council voted on Monday to commit $14...
City leaders outline next steps to make Fairmont Community Center a reality
City leaders outline next steps to make Fairmont Community Center a reality
Cops and Bobbers returns to Mankato
(Source: KEYC)
Grass & Roots Outdoors getting youth, families out in nature