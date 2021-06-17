Grass & Roots Outdoors getting youth, families out in nature

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — As a former park ranger with years in education and a recent Minnesota Master Naturalist graduate, Trish Hiscock-Austin knows firsthand the importance nature can play.

”I spent many years working at Minnesota New Country School up in Henderson and had led a lot of activities, hikes, winter hikes year-round as a way to get kids out of the classroom and out into free spaces,” Hiscock-Austin said.

That’s why she started the nonprofit Grass and Roots Outdoors, a program for youth development that aims to engage kids in outdoor play and learning experiences.

”A thing that lots of parents that I’m involved with have been talking about for a long time is that we want to offer kids a space that’s safe, natural and free,” she added.

The program takes kids to natural spots around St. Peter.

🦋 Today is the first day of "Sign-Ups" for our month-of-July Nature Play Adventures. Thank you for your follows, your... Posted by Grass & Roots Outdoors on Thursday, May 20, 2021

”There a lot of really beautiful natural spaces in St. Peter and around here that are not your traditional park space or playgrounds,” Hiscock-Austin stated.

With programs set for various age groups, such as Knee-High Naturalists for children between 4 and 5 years old to a Teens-Only Trail program.

”A place where kids can come for a few days in a row, get to know some new friends, build some forts, take some hikes, splash in some mud, some woods,” she said.

Grass and Roots Outdoors also encourages adults to tag along.

Visit GrassandRootsOutdoors.org to learn more about the program and see upcoming events.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.