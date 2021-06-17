Janesville city celebrates 60 years of Hay Daze

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A yearly tradition in the town of Janesville has made a big impact in the community. The Hay Daze celebration is in its 60th year. Local events have been a part of the town since the 1800s but it is Hay Daze that has stood the test of time.

The celebration features games, rides and in true Minnesota fashion you can find chicken on a stick. The weekend is also filled with different events like a fun run, a kickball tournament and a parade. This event has become a staple of the Janesville community.

“I grew up here and when the carnival came in we would just get so excited to see the rides in town,” organizer of Hay Daze Laura Seys said.

The event couldn’t happen last year because of the pandemic. So Janesville is looking forward for it to come back.

“I was telling people this year that I felt the same as I did when I was a kid when the carnival came when I was a kid,” Seys said. “I just got really excited when they came into town.

Some come for the games and rides but for others it is to see the other people in community.

“Janesville is a tight knit community and it serves as a chance to see people that you might not be able to see otherwise,” mayor of Janesville Andy Arnolt said.

Given the history of the event, some people in Janesville have been a part of the celebration for years.

“I used to spend a lot of time working on various events in the Hay Daze and you just get to know a lot of people around town and you get to see a lot of people uptown,” president of Janesville State Bank Mike Finely said.

The celebration takes place all weekend and it is happening right on Main Street. Janesville Hay Daze is getting ready for a big weekend. But the fun has already started. In Janesville

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.