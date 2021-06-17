Your Photos
Knutson Construction cuts ribbon for new office

By Jared Dean
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Knutson construction built the Eide Bailly Center... now their office resides on the fourth floor.

Knutson has been a part of the Mankato community for over 15 years now helping to build Prairie Winds Middle school, parts of Mankato East high school and parts of the Mayo Clinic Health systems facility.

“I grew up about 40 minutes from here, so to have my career come back around to where I grew up is very exciting,” vice president of Knutson Construction Tom Leimer said. “Then to see the growth in our employees in Mankato as well and to see the opportunities coming is very exciting.”

Knutson construction is looking forward to getting to work in Mankato more. They say their goal is to help people make their dreams real and to help people get done anything they need no matter the size of the project.

