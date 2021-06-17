Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Longtime greater Mankato higher ed leader says farewell

Marsha Danielson said goodbye to friends and colleagues Thursday, June 17, 2021, in North...
Marsha Danielson said goodbye to friends and colleagues Thursday, June 17, 2021, in North Mankato, Minn. She spent 15 years in higher education at South Central College and about 11 years prior at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Danielson will now serve as the new president of Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona starting July 1.(KEYC)
By Bernadette Heier
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College’s vice president of economic development said farewell Thursday.

For more than 25 years, Marsha Danielson has made a significant impact in the region.

Danielson spent 15 years in higher education at South Central College and about 11 years prior at Minnesota State University, Mankato, as well as serving in various education, nonprofit and community leadership roles in greater Mankato.

Stop by at Dr. Marsha Danielson's farewell gathering and wish her well on her new chapter serving as President of Minnesota State College Southeast. Join us at Buffalo Wild Wings until 5:30 p.m.

Posted by South Central College on Thursday, June 17, 2021

“I’m thankful, of course, to South Central College because they really gave me an opportunity to grow and become the leader that I am now in higher education,” said Danielson.

Danielson will now serve as the new president of Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona starting July 1.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a missing person alert Wednesday, June 16,...
MISSING PERSON: Authorities ask for public’s help in locating Minnesota man
FILE — Chris Painter, right, poses for a picture with in this undated file photo. Painter...
Remembering Radio Mankato’s Chris Painter
Minneapolis man treated for non-life-threatening injuries after crash in Mankato
Minneapolis man treated for non-life-threatening injuries after crash in Mankato
Members of the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants softball team pose for a photo Wednesday, June 16,...
Le Sueur-Henderson wins Class AA state title, first in school history
A suspect is now charged in connection with the death of a former Mankato resident in Brooklyn...
Neighbor charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Paul Pfeifer

Latest News

FILE — Minneapolis police are treating the discovery of body parts along a road near the...
Minneapolis police treating body parts discovery as homicide
Police say a passerby found body parts in northeast Minneapolis Thursday morning, and the...
WATCH: Minneapolis police treating body parts discovery as homicide
FILE — The state of Iowa is ending its coronavirus testing program next month saying demand has...
Iowa to shutter state-run coronavirus Test Iowa in July
Nicholas Kraus
Man charged in protester death to be examined for competency