Longtime greater Mankato higher ed leader says farewell

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College’s vice president of economic development said farewell Thursday.

For more than 25 years, Marsha Danielson has made a significant impact in the region.

Danielson spent 15 years in higher education at South Central College and about 11 years prior at Minnesota State University, Mankato, as well as serving in various education, nonprofit and community leadership roles in greater Mankato.

Stop by at Dr. Marsha Danielson's farewell gathering and wish her well on her new chapter serving as President of Minnesota State College Southeast.

“I’m thankful, of course, to South Central College because they really gave me an opportunity to grow and become the leader that I am now in higher education,” said Danielson.

Danielson will now serve as the new president of Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona starting July 1.

