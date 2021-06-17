Your Photos
Man charged in protester death to be examined for competency

Nicholas Kraus
Nicholas Kraus(Hennepin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Updated: 33 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A St. Paul man accused of killing a woman in Minneapolis by driving into protesters while he was drunk will be examined to determine if he is competent for trial.

Nicholas Kraus is charged with intentional murder. He made his initial court appearance Thursday.

The hearing was held over Zoom and the 35-year-old Kraus appeared from Hennepin County jail wearing a surgical mask and a green, sleeveless vest that appeared to be padded.

Prosecutors say Kraus was visibly intoxicated Sunday night when he sped up and tried to “jump” a car that protesters were using as a barricade. Thirty-one-year-old Deona Knajdek was killed.

