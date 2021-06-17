Mankato West finishes third in state tournament

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — In the Class AAA third-place game, Mankato West went up against Benilde St. Margaret’s Wednesday at Caswell Park.

The Scarlet offense put on a show in a 9-2 victory to take third place in Class AAA.

Lani Schoper went two for three with an RBI for the Scarlets, and Lauryn Douglas led the way with four runs batted in on one hit.

Abbie Stierlen pitched a complete game for the Scarlets. She gave up just two earned runs on four hits and struck out seven.

Mankato West finishes the season with a 22-6 record and a third-place finish in Class AAA.

