Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato West finishes third in state tournament

By Rob Clark
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — In the Class AAA third-place game, Mankato West went up against Benilde St. Margaret’s Wednesday at Caswell Park.

The Scarlet offense put on a show in a 9-2 victory to take third place in Class AAA.

Lani Schoper went two for three with an RBI for the Scarlets, and Lauryn Douglas led the way with four runs batted in on one hit.

Abbie Stierlen pitched a complete game for the Scarlets. She gave up just two earned runs on four hits and struck out seven.

Mankato West finishes the season with a 22-6 record and a third-place finish in Class AAA.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Chris Painter, right, poses for a picture with in this undated file photo. Painter...
Remembering Radio Mankato’s Chris Painter
Paul Pfifer
Mankato community remembers Paul Pfeifer
Springfield’s journey to bring home two state titles begins on Tuesday.
Springfield baseball, softball have sights set on a pair of state titles
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a missing person alert Wednesday, June 16,...
MISSING PERSON: Authorities ask for public’s help in locating Minnesota man
Construction continues to make progress at the intersection of Highway 14 and Riverfront Drive...
Construction crews widen roadway at Hwy. 14 and Riverfront

Latest News

Augustana will add Division I Hockey
Augustana to add Division One Hockey
Augustana will add Division I Hockey
Springfield finishes third in state tournament
HIGHLIGHTS: State golf tournament wraps up