Minneapolis man treated for non-life-threatening injuries after crash in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Patrol says it responded to a two-vehicle crash in Mankato Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2002 Chevy Impala, driven by Ali Abas Ibrahim, of Minneapolis, and a 2016 Chevy Malibu, driven by Austin Hunter Cozad, were both northbound on Highway 169. Both vehicles proceeded to merge onto eastbound Highway 14 where the vehicles made contact, resulting in the Chevy Impala entering the median.

Ibrahim, 21, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Cozard, 27, was not injured in the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Minnesota Department of Transportation and Mankato Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.