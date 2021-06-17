Your Photos
Minnesota adds 14,800 jobs in May

Minnesota adds nearly 15,000 private-sector jobs in the month of May.
By KEYC Staff
Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota adds nearly 15,000 private-sector jobs in the month of May.

The state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development says the unemployment rate in Minnesota also dropped 0.1 percent to 4.0 percent, down from 4.1 percent in April.

This is the fifth-straight month that Minnesota has added jobs with the strongest growth in the Leisure and Hospitality industry, one of the hardest-hit by the pandemic.

DEED adds that the Minneapolis-St. Paul and Duluth-Superior metropolitan statistical areas saw the most growth this month.

