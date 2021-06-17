Your Photos
Neighbor charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Paul Pfeifer

By KEYC Staff
Updated: 14 minutes ago
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (KEYC) - A suspect is now charged in connection with the death of a former Mankato resident in Brooklyn Park.

Christopher Dewayne Rice is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of criminal vehicular homicide.

Police say he fatally struck Paul Pfeifer with his vehicle on Saturday.

According to the criminal complaint, Rice fled the scene before officers arrived. Police found him inside his home, and describe his behavior as “erratic.”

According to the complaint, Rice admitted to hitting Pfeifer and told officers he has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. He said he is prescribed medications but has not taken them for over a month.

