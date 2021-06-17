Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

New trial ordered for Spirit Lake man convicted of murder

FILE — A judge has ordered a new trial for a 71-year-old Iowa man who was convicted in a May...
FILE — A judge has ordered a new trial for a 71-year-old Iowa man who was convicted in a May 2020 shooting death in rural Sioux County.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ordered a new trial for a 71-year-old Iowa man who was convicted in a May 2020 shooting death in rural Sioux County.

District Judge Jeffrey Neary ruled Wednesday that Gregg Winterfeld, of Spirit Lake, should get a new trial because he and his lawyer did not get enough peremptory challenges during jury selection in his first trial.

Winterfeld was convicted in the death of Grant Wilson. He was charged with first-degree murder but was convicted of second-degree murder.

Both sides were given six peremptory strikes of potential jurors, rather than the 10 required in trials involving Class A felonies such as first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a missing person alert Wednesday, June 16,...
MISSING PERSON: Authorities ask for public’s help in locating Minnesota man
FILE — Chris Painter, right, poses for a picture with in this undated file photo. Painter...
Remembering Radio Mankato’s Chris Painter
Minneapolis man treated for non-life-threatening injuries after crash in Mankato
Minneapolis man treated for non-life-threatening injuries after crash in Mankato
Members of the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants softball team pose for a photo Wednesday, June 16,...
Le Sueur-Henderson wins Class AA state title, first in school history
A suspect is now charged in connection with the death of a former Mankato resident in Brooklyn...
Neighbor charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Paul Pfeifer

Latest News

Knutson construction office
Knutson Construction cuts ribbon for new office
Hay Daze Janesville
Janesville city celebrates 60 years of Hay Daze
A group of activists sit under a shade as two others sit locked to a piece of construction...
Protests continue at Minnesota Line 3 oil pipeline project
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 5 PM Weather
Minnesota adds nearly 15,000 private-sector jobs in the month of May.
Minnesota adds 14,800 jobs in May