Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Nicollet County offers regular walk-in clinic hours for COVID-19 vaccinations

Nicollet County Health and Human Services will begin offering regular walk-in clinic hours to...
Nicollet County Health and Human Services will begin offering regular walk-in clinic hours to make it easier for people to get vaccinated.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County Health and Human Services will begin offering regular walk-in clinic hours to make it easier for people to get vaccinated.

Individuals 18 years and older can receive a Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine at the St. Peter HHS building (622 S Front Street) from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Monday, June 21.

“We want everyone to get vaccinated as quickly and conveniently as possible. That’s why we are opening a recurring walk-in vaccination opportunity for our community,” said Kate Albrecht, Public Health Nurse.

Walk-in clinics will be available through July 31. No appointment is necessary and the vaccine is free.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a missing person alert Wednesday, June 16,...
MISSING PERSON: Authorities ask for public’s help in locating Minnesota man
FILE — Chris Painter, right, poses for a picture with in this undated file photo. Painter...
Remembering Radio Mankato’s Chris Painter
Minneapolis man treated for non-life-threatening injuries after crash in Mankato
Minneapolis man treated for non-life-threatening injuries after crash in Mankato
Members of the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants softball team pose for a photo Wednesday, June 16,...
Le Sueur-Henderson wins Class AA state title, first in school history
The LeSueur-Henderson Giants advance to the Class AA championship.
First day of state softball in the books, LSH advances to Class AA championship

Latest News

The Delta variant of COVID-19 devastated India and became the dominant variant in the U.K....
Experts fear Delta variant could take hold in South where vaccinations lag
A new YMCA may be coming to Fairmont after the city council voted on Monday to commit $14...
City leaders outline next steps to make Fairmont Community Center a reality
City leaders outline next steps to make Fairmont Community Center a reality
FILE — In this May 17, 2021, file photo, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz arrives for a press conference...
Minnesota reaches vaccination mark of 3 million residents