Nicollet County offers regular walk-in clinic hours for COVID-19 vaccinations
Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County Health and Human Services will begin offering regular walk-in clinic hours to make it easier for people to get vaccinated.
Individuals 18 years and older can receive a Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine at the St. Peter HHS building (622 S Front Street) from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Monday, June 21.
“We want everyone to get vaccinated as quickly and conveniently as possible. That’s why we are opening a recurring walk-in vaccination opportunity for our community,” said Kate Albrecht, Public Health Nurse.
Walk-in clinics will be available through July 31. No appointment is necessary and the vaccine is free.
