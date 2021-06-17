Your Photos
Advertisement

Tropical storm warning issued for northern Gulf Coast

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as a potential tropical cyclone advanced toward the northern Gulf Coast.

The warning extends from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say heavy rainfall and flooding will likely be the most significant hazard, with the storm reaching the coast beginning on Friday.

As of Thursday evening, the storm was located about 475 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

