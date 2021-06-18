Arson charges in Frankenstein statue fire

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A 35-year-old man faces arson charges, accused of setting fire to a statue in Janesville.

Luke Duane Olson, of Janesville, is charged with one count of second-degree arson and one count of first-degree damage to property in connection to the incident.

According to court documents, officers responded to a fire at the Frankenstein statue located near the intersection of West Mill Street and South Main Street around 2:00 a.m. June 12. The criminal complaint says surveillance video captured a man, later identified as Olson, allegedly attempting to light a fire at the statue, before coming back a second time with a gas can and starting a fire at the base of the statue. The owner of the statue reported the cost of damage to be around $14,000.

