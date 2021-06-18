Caring for your lawn in the summer heat

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The heat, the lack of rain and the unusual start to summer has all led to a drier and out of the ordinary summer here in Minnesota. All of this combines into one of the hottest Junes we have seen in years

Our average temperature for the month so far is 88.9 degrees

“We have been seeing well above average temperatures for the year,” meteorologist Joshua Eckl said. “We haven’t seen something like this since about 1988.”

Lawn care is comes to mind when thinking of summer. Outdoor care for your yards is a way to spend your Saturdays. But given the current conditions it can be tricky to get the desired look.

Those who are taking care of their lawns are watering them with the recommended amount but their sprinkler systems can cause problems

“Producing water is a lot like having produce at the grocery store,” public works director for Manakato, Jeffrey Johnson said. Our ultimate system capacity is roughly 10.5 million gallons and we are using roughly 7.25 through this hot weather.”

The city says their goal for the hot weather is to provide the amount of water that is being used. They said that if the drought increases or continues for longer the city might need to take measures for water conservation.

Through the heat and the lack of rain, lawns can get dehydrated and more sensitive to cutting. GreenCare located in Mankato says to avoid mowing the lawn too much because it can wear down your dry lawns.

“As it gets drier and drier, with riding lawn mowers for instance can leave streak marks matting down that lawn that is there, those essentially could cause burn marks so be careful of that,” operations manager at GreenCare Jason Hacker said.

Watering your lawns is key for maintaining moisture and the city recommends doing so in a certain way, watering your lawn on either odd or even days depending on your house number.

“It is sort of to spread it out and reduce demand so we can produce the highest quality of water,” Johnson said.

