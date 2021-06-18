Your Photos
First ever Elysian Days kicks off

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Updated: 49 minutes ago
ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re looking for some family-friendly fun this weekend, you may want to make the trip over to Elysian.

The city is hosting a brand new event organized by the makers of Twin Cities Summer Jam.

The event takes place Friday and Saturday, June 18-19, at Lake Francis City Park.

Each day from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. there will be an interactive DJ for kids. Live music begins at 5:30 each night, with 32 Below as the headliner, with him is Shane Martin and Buffalo Alice.

For more information, visit elysiandayz.com.

